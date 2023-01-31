Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

USMV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,503 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

