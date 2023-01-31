Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $38.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.