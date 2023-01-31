Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.82. 517,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,057. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

