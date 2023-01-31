Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.44. 125,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

