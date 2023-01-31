Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Airbus stock opened at €115.52 ($125.57) on Friday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($108.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.06.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

