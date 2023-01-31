Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.16. 1,112,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,735. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

