Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 90,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

