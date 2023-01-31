Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

