Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

