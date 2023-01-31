Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.51

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 170623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $642,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

