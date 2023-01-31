Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Down 3.5%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $225.25 and last traded at $225.25. 317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 26.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

