Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.86-9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.1 %

ARE traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 605,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,499. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.43.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,580 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,171,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,870,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,592,000 after buying an additional 93,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

