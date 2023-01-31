Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up to $34.43

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.43, but opened at $36.88. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 647,729 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 636,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 285,226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
