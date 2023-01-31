Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35 to $0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million to $270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

