Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was down 2.5% on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $200.00. The company traded as low as $160.05 and last traded at $160.56. Approximately 75,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 216,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The business had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 80.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.