Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $116.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.02.

GOOG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.38. 2,923,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,338,818. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

