Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. 1,373,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

