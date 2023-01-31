Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €128.20 ($139.35) and last traded at €128.20 ($139.35). Approximately 1,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €127.20 ($138.26).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.64. The company has a market cap of $733.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.