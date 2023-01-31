American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 179,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 702,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

