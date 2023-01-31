Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,130,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,868 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

