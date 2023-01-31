Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 785,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $352.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

