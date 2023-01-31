AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,542. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.37.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

