AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.73. 249,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,127. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.47.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

