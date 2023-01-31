Analyzing American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $2.07 billion 0.44 -$29.72 million $0.84 64.65 Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 1.03 $772.40 million $5.65 10.84

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 2 0 0 1.67 Fortune Brands Innovations 1 4 2 0 2.14

American Woodmark presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus target price of $61.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than American Woodmark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 0.68% 12.52% 6.04% Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84%

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats American Woodmark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath. The Plumbing segment includes faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Outdoors & Security segment consists of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include Master Lock security products, Masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988, and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

