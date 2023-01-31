Analyzing Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A Qudian $259.55 million N/A $92.44 million ($0.54) -2.19

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68% Qudian -108.53% -7.28% -6.54%

Summary

Qudian beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Qudian

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

