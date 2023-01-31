AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
AU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.12. 3,398,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,884. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
