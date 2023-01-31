AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.12. 3,398,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,884. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

