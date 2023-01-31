Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Antero Resources worth $98,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

