Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Jeffrey Eisele Sells 883 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $46,587.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,651.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. 787,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,772. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

