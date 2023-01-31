Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Jeffrey Eisele Sells 883 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $46,587.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,651.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. 787,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,772. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
