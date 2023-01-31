Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.22 million and $570,245.11 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00085642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024913 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

