Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $47,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

