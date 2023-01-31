Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein purchased 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $100,396.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein purchased 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $100,396.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,396.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $241,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and have sold 1,824,471 shares valued at $4,481,830. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 182.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

