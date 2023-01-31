Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 558,800 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Arcimoto Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of FUV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 530,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcimoto has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $156.40.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.80) by $0.20. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,319.34% and a negative return on equity of 151.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

Arcimoto Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arcimoto by 85.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.