Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.24 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $85.24 million and $6.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00086026 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057852 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010132 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00025030 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000238 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.