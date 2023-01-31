Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.44

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 237985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Arhaus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

