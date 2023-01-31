Ark (ARK) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $52.49 million and $3.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003967 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,759,582 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.