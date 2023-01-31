Ark Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $52.24 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $52.24 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003797 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,754,294 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

