Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AROW opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $540.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

