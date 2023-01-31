Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%.
Shares of AROW opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $540.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67.
AROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.
