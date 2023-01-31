Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.30. The company had a trading volume of 641,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,072. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

