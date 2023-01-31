Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

APAM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 114.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 418,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

