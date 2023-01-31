Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 33,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 594,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arvinas by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Arvinas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

