ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.17. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 757,884 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
ASE Technology Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
