ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.17. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 757,884 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ASE Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in ASE Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

