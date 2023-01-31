ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $707.46.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $650.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $261.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

