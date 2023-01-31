AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.83

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 10469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

