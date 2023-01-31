AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £135 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £135 ($166.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($145.73) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a £101 ($124.74) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.83) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £117.25 ($144.81).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

LON:AZN traded down GBX 120.43 ($1.49) on Tuesday, reaching £105.90 ($130.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,080. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,214 ($101.44) and a 12-month high of £118.86 ($146.80). The company has a market cap of £164.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,085.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is £107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.