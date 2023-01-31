ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 654,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 139,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 61.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,661,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 391,672 shares during the period. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,765,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 2,525,917 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.