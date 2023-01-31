ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 654,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
ATI Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 139,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 61.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
