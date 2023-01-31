Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 14,871 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.