Atom Investors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 0.8% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. 207,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,448. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

