Atom Investors LP Cuts Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,193 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.18% of ADTRAN worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,301. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

