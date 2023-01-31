Atom Investors LP Grows Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 315,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $999.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

