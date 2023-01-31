Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 52,490 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.06% of Frontdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

FTDR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. 182,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,992. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

